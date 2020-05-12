Thailand
Thailand - Severe Weather (AHA, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2020)
Heavy weather including high winds, thunderstorms and storms were reported across most of Thailand on 29 April - 9 May, leading to casualties and widespread damage.
According to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), 2 people died (one in Chiang Rai Province, and another one in Loei Province), 2 people were injured, and about 50,500 people have been affected by storm events.
At least 10,107 buildings sustained damage, including 10,092 houses, 4 educational facilities, 1 hospital, and 10 temples. Several roads were blocked, and power outages occurred across the affected areas, after damage was reported to at least 123 electric poles.
A storm warning was issued on 12 May for North, Northeast, Central, and East regions of Thailand. Thhunderstorms, strong winds, and hail are forecast over North, Northeast, and Central regions on 12-13 May.