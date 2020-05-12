Thailand - Severe Weather (AHA, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2020)

Heavy weather including high winds, thunderstorms and storms were reported across most of Thailand on 29 April - 9 May, leading to casualties and widespread damage.

According to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), 2 people died (one in Chiang Rai Province, and another one in Loei Province), 2 people were injured, and about 50,500 people have been affected by storm events.

At least 10,107 buildings sustained damage, including 10,092 houses, 4 educational facilities, 1 hospital, and 10 temples. Several roads were blocked, and power outages occurred across the affected areas, after damage was reported to at least 123 electric poles.