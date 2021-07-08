Thailand
Thailand - Severe weather (AHA Centre, TMD) (Published ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2021)
Thailand - Severe weather( AHA Centre, TMD)
- On 5-6 July, strong winds were reported across central Thailand, resulting in damage.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), the most affected area include Phetchaburi and Saraburi Provinces, where 56 houses have been damaged. In total, about 280 people have been affected.
- Moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most of central Thailand, including the already affected Provinces.