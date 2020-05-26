Thailand - Severe weather (AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2020)

Severe weather including heavy rain, wind, and thunderstorms, have affected the Northern, Northeastern, and Central regions of Thailand, from 23-25 May.

According to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), about 1,360 people have been affected by storm events, and at least 272 houses sustained damage.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast for the Northeast, the East and the Southwest regions.