Thailand

Thailand - Severe weather (AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)

  • On 20-21 March, severe weather, including strong wind and thunderstorms, has been reported across nine Provinces in northern and eastern Thailand.
  • According to AHA Centre, about 1,135 people have been affected and at least 227 houses damaged by severe weather-related events.
  • On 22-25 March, moderate rain with strong wind and thunderstorms are forecast over most of Thailand, including the already affected areas, and Bangkok Capital City.

