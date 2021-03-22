Skip to main content
Thailand
Thailand - Severe weather (AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- On 20-21 March, severe weather, including strong wind and thunderstorms, has been reported across nine Provinces in northern and eastern Thailand.
- According to AHA Centre, about 1,135 people have been affected and at least 227 houses damaged by severe weather-related events.
- On 22-25 March, moderate rain with strong wind and thunderstorms are forecast over most of Thailand, including the already affected areas, and Bangkok Capital City.
Related Content