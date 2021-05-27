Thailand - Severe weather (ADINet, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2021)

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds hit 17 Provinces of Thailand over the past three days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties.

The affected Provinces are Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Saraburi, Surin, Udon Thani, Yasothon.

According to ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person died in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, 1,325 people have been affected and 265 houses damaged.