Thailand

Thailand - Severe weather (ADINet, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2021)

  • Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds hit 17 Provinces of Thailand over the past three days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties.

  • The affected Provinces are Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Kalasin, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phitsanulok, Ranong, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Saraburi, Surin, Udon Thani, Yasothon.

  • According to ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person died in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, 1,325 people have been affected and 265 houses damaged.

  • Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over most parts of the country on 27-28 May.

