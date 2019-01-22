Thailand: Refugee Camp Populations (December 2018)
Notes
The verified caseload includes all persons, registered or not, confirmed living in camp & eligible for rations.
The TBC Assisted Population is the number of beneficiaries who collected rations during the previous month. Rations are only provided to those who are physically present at distributions.
The Royal Thai Government and UNHCR conducted a verification exercise of registered and unregistered refugees from January to April 2015. This is updated on a monthly basis.