Thailand receives 470,000 donated AstraZeneca doses from South Korea

BANGKOK (NNT) - The South Korean government has donated 470,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand in support of Thailand’s national inoculation campaign against COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul today (Oct 18) received the donation of 470,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Republic of Korea in a ceremony, with the Ambassador of South Korea to Thailand Lee Wook-heon representing the South Korean government.

The ambassador said his country has established a cooperation to support the vaccine rollout in Southeast Asian countries, with deliveries to the region made in the past 2-3 months.

He said this support will be an important milestone towards the enhancement of cooperation between Thailand and South Korea in various aspects, emphasizing the long-lasting relations shared between both countries.

The Minister of Public Health thanked the government of South Korea for this donation and continuous support given to the Thai government, saying 70% of the Thai population are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.

This vaccine donation to Thailand is the first-ever direct donation made by South Korea that doesn’t involve the COVAX facility, which is a vaccine-sharing facility managed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi Alliance.

Information and Source

Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th