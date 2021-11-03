Thailand + 1 more
Thailand receives 470,000 donated AstraZeneca doses from South Korea
BANGKOK (NNT) - The South Korean government has donated 470,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand in support of Thailand’s national inoculation campaign against COVID-19.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul today (Oct 18) received the donation of 470,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Republic of Korea in a ceremony, with the Ambassador of South Korea to Thailand Lee Wook-heon representing the South Korean government.
The ambassador said his country has established a cooperation to support the vaccine rollout in Southeast Asian countries, with deliveries to the region made in the past 2-3 months.
He said this support will be an important milestone towards the enhancement of cooperation between Thailand and South Korea in various aspects, emphasizing the long-lasting relations shared between both countries.
The Minister of Public Health thanked the government of South Korea for this donation and continuous support given to the Thai government, saying 70% of the Thai population are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon.
This vaccine donation to Thailand is the first-ever direct donation made by South Korea that doesn’t involve the COVAX facility, which is a vaccine-sharing facility managed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi Alliance.
Information and Source
Reporter : Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter : Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th