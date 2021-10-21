Thailand + 1 more

Thailand Protection dashboard, June - August 2021

The continuing unrest in Myanmar may result in more individuals escaping persecution and generalized violence, many of whom may cross the border into Thailand to request international protection and assistance from the protection sector partners. The partners continue to prepare for a possible refugee influx through regular inter-agency preparedness discussions, capacity buildings, border monitoring, and other preparedness activities.

