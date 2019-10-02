Thailand: Nupo Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of f 10,141 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 51% Female | 49% Male

Age: 60% 18 years and above | 31% 5-17 years | 9% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 86% Karen | 8% Burman | 1% Mon | 1% Other

Religion: 49% Christian | 43% Buddhist | 8% Muslim

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Nupo Temporary Shelter is located in Umphang District, approximately 10 kilometers from the ThaiMyanmar border and 228 kilometers from Mae Sot. It has a surface area of 158 acres (0.64 sq.km).

Background

• Nupo Temporary Shelter was established in 1997 to accommodate refugees fleeing offensive attacks in Myanmar. It is the smallest and most remote temporary shelter in Tak Province.

Governance

• The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in the nine temporary shelters. The Nupo Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Umphang District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in the governance of Nupo Temporary Shelter, and receives support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

• Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in NupoTemporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities

• UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

• In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld. As of 30 June 2019, 2,545 birth certificates have been issued in Nupo Temporary Shelter.

• UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the ThaiMyanmar border.

• UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 10,080 individuals have been resettled from Nupo Temporary Shelter.

• Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, 220 individuals (65 families) from Nupo Temporary Shelter have returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.