Thailand NFI dashboard, June - August 2021

Overview

The continuing unrest in Myanmar may result in more individuals escaping persecution and generalized violence, many of whom may cross the border into Thailand to request international protection and assistance from NFI partners. The NFI Sector, comprising of ACTED, COERR, IRC and led by UNHCR are currently continuing with sourcing of funds to preposition NFIs in various locations in the field offices to try and get ready to respond with relief items as soon as the refugees trickle in. More funds are required to meet the set target of 4000 new arrivals on monthly basis.