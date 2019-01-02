02 Jan 2019

Thailand, Myanmar, Viet Nam – Tropical Storm Pabuk (GDACS, TSR, Media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 02 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Jan 2019 View Original

  • Tropical storm Pabuk is heading west-northwest towards southern Thailand strengthening and is expected to make landfall in Thailand on Friday evening.

  • Strong winds with maximum speed of 65 km/h and heavy rain will affect Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.

  • High amounts of rainfall are expected to affect southern Thailand, where flash flooding and landslides are possible. Southern Myanmar and Vietnam will be affected by heavy rain and possible flooding.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.