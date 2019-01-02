Thailand, Myanmar, Viet Nam – Tropical Storm Pabuk (GDACS, TSR, Media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 02 January 2019)
Tropical storm Pabuk is heading west-northwest towards southern Thailand strengthening and is expected to make landfall in Thailand on Friday evening.
Strong winds with maximum speed of 65 km/h and heavy rain will affect Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.
High amounts of rainfall are expected to affect southern Thailand, where flash flooding and landslides are possible. Southern Myanmar and Vietnam will be affected by heavy rain and possible flooding.