Thailand - Monsoon rains (AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 August 2020)
- Damage has been reported in parts of Thailand following flash flooding, flooding and mudslides caused by the Southwest Monsoon.
- According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), the most affected provinces are Prachinburi (central Thailand), Chanthaburi (eastern Thailand), and Trat (eastern Thailand). At least 4,215 people have been affected and 843 houses damaged.
- Locally heavy rain is forecast in northern, northeastern, and eastern Thailand over the next 24 hours.