Thailand Monsoon Flood 2022 DREF Application MDRTH002

What happened, where and when?

The monsoon weather prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, including typhoon Noru that hit Thailand on 28 September 2022 brought heavy to very heavy rains with strong winds. As of 11 October 2022, this resulted in floods in over 25 provinces in Thailand. Since the start of the current monsoon season, flash floods, floods and overflowing riverbanks have brought accumulated humanitarian impacts to people, mostly in rural areas.

Much of the floods were exacerbated by major dams being pushed to their capacities, which resulted in raised river levels downstream through the urgent release of water. The situation deteriorated since 6 October 2022, a week after Noru hit Thailand and brought heavy rainfall. Provinces in the northeast and south were particularly seriously affected.

On 11 October, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather warning informing that the situation is not expected to be relieved, saying that the moderate high-pressure system might continue to bring unstable weather in the northeast. Heavy to very heavy rains in the south caused by the 'monsoon trough' was also predicted. Meanwhile, people in Bangkok who live near the river were also advised to move their belongings to higher ground due to flooding in the neighboring province of Nonthaburi.