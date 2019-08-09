Thailand Mine Action Center Disposed Anti-Personnel Mines

On 6 August 2019, the Thailand Mine Action Center (TMAC) disposed 3,133 anti-personnel mines at Observation Hill 152, Watthana Nakhon District, Sa Kaeo Province, as part of the implementation of Thailand’s obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction (“the Mine Ban Convention”).

General Chaichana Nakkerd, Chief of Joint Staff, presided over the event, which also included representatives from various agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, the Embassy of the United States, the Embassy of Japan as well as civil societies and local authorities.

Thailand became Party to the Mine Ban Convention on 27 November 1998. After becoming a party, Thailand disposed 335,843 anti-personnel mines in its stockpiles on 24 April 2003, while retaining 3,133 anti-personnel mines for training purposes, according to Article 3 of the Convention. After the event on 6 August 2019, Thailand no longer retains anti-personnel mines.

Currently, Thailand has declared 86% of the total contaminated area mine-free. Thailand is fully committed to clearing the remaining mines and expects to complete its mine clearance obligations by 2023.