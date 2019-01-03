03 Jan 2019

Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia – Tropical Storm Pabuk (GDACS, JTWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Jan 2019 View Original

  • Tropical storm PABUK continued west-north-west towards southern Thailand strengthening. On 3 January at 0.00 UTC, its center was located approx. 250 km north-east of Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu State, Malaysia) and 650 km south-east of Nakhon Si Thammarat (Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand) with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h.

  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue north-west, strengthening, and could make landfall as a tropical storm in southern Thailand on the morning of 4 January.

  • Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast for southern Thailand, northern Malaysia, southern Myanmar, southern Vietnam, and southern Cambodia from 3-5 January.

