Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia – Tropical Storm Pabuk (GDACS, JTWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 January 2019)

Tropical storm PABUK continued west-north-west towards southern Thailand strengthening. On 3 January at 0.00 UTC, its center was located approx. 250 km north-east of Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu State, Malaysia) and 650 km south-east of Nakhon Si Thammarat (Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand) with maximum sustained winds of 74 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue north-west, strengthening, and could make landfall as a tropical storm in southern Thailand on the morning of 4 January.