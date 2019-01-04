04 Jan 2019

Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, India - Tropical storm PABUK update (GDACS, JTWC, Thai Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jan 2019 View Original

Tropical storm PABUK continued north-west towards southern Thailand, strengthening. On 4 January at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approx. 205 km south-east of Nakhon Si Thammarat with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h. It is forecast to reach south Sichon on 4 January at 12.00 UTC with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h and to reach the Andaman Islands (India) on 6 January. Heavy rainfall, with the risk of flash flooding and landslides, strong winds and storm surge could affect southern Thailand, southern Myanmar, northern Malaysia and Andaman Islands over 4-6 January. The Authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province (Thailand) have issued evacuation orders for more than 30 000 people living in six seaside districts.

