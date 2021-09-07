Thailand + 1 more
Thailand, Malaysia - Floods (ADINet, TMD, MET Malaysia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern and central Thailand (in particular Prachinburi and Phitsanulok Provinces) as well as the neighbouring Malaysia (in particular Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah States) since 3 September, causing floods that have resulted in population displacements and damage.
- In Thailand, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 7 September, 4,135 affected people across the aforementioned Provinces, where Phitsanulok represents the most affected one. In Malaysia, tha same source reports 255 displaced people, of which 96 in Johor, 84 in Sarawak and 75 more across Sabah.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Thailand and most of Malaysia, including the already affected areas across both countries.