Thailand, Malaysia - Floods (ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 February 2022)

Heavy rain and strong winds affected peninsular Malaysia and the lower southern part of Thailand over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINET), more than 63,000 people have been affected in southern Thailand while at least 20,000 have been evacuated in 225 evacuation centres across three States of peninsular Malaysia (Kelantan, Pahang, and Terengganu).