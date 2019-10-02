Thailand: Mae Ra Ma Luang Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 10,281 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 50% Female | 50% Male

Age: 55% 18 years and above | 33% 5-17 years | 12% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 99% Karen | 1% Other

Religion: 73% Christian | 23% Buddhist | 2% Animist | 2% Other

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Mae Ra Ma Luang camp is in Sob Moei District, Mae Hong Son Province, approximately 10 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and 76 km from Mae Sariang. It has a surface area of 316 acres (1.28 sq.km).

Background

• Mae Ra Ma Luang Temporary Shelter opened in February 1995 to host the influx of ethnic Karen refugees displaced into Thailand. The cpopulation is largely of an agrarian background, and from Hpa-pun Township of Kayin State, Myanmar. Mae Ra Ma Luang and Mae La Oon temporary shelters are the most remote of all nine camps along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Governance

• The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in the nine temporary shelters.

The Mae Ra Ma Luang Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Sob Moei District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in the governance of Mae Ra Ma Luang, and receives support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

• Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Mae Ra La Luang Temporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities

• UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

• In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld.

As of 30 June 2019, 3,397 birth certificates have been issued in Mae Ra Ma Luang Temporary Shelter.

• UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the Thai-Myanmar border.

• UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 12,126 individuals have been resettled from Mae Ra Ma Luang Temporary Shelter.

• Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, no families from Mae Ra Ma Luang Temporary Shelter have yet returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme