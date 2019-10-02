Thailand: Mae La Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 35,373 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 51% Female | 49% Male

Age: 60% 18 years and above | 32% 5-17 years | 7% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 93% Karen | 4% Burman | 1% Mon | 2% Other

Religion: 37% Christian | 50% Buddhist | 13% Muslim | 1% Other

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Mae La Temporary Shelter is in Tha Song Yang District, approximately 8 kilometers from the Thai-Myanmar border and 57 kilometers from Mae Sot. It has a surface area of 454 acres (1.84 sq.

km) and is divided into three zones, which are further separated into sections.

Background

• Mae La is the largest temporary shelter on the Thai-Myanmar border. Established in 1984, its population largely comprises refugees from Myanmar fleeing armed conflict.

• Mae La, commonly known amongst its residents as Beh Klaw, has become a centre for educational and other community development activities.

Governance

• The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in nine camps. The Mae La Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Tha Song Yang District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in the governance of Mae La Temporary Shelter, receiving support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

• A Thai Ranger Unit is stationed near the camp to monitor security. Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security at Mae La Temporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities

• UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

• In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld.

As of 30 June 2019, 6,738 birth certificates have been issued in Mae La Temporary Shelter.

• UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the ThaiMyanmar border.

• UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 32,798 individuals have been resettled from Mae La Temporary Shelter.

• Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, a total of 154 individuals (38 families) from Mae La Temporary Shelter have returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.