Thailand: Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 9,227 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 50% Female | 50% Male

Age: 54% 18 years and above | 32% 5-17 years | 14% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 98% Karen | 2% Other

Religion: 65% Christian | 32% Buddhist | 2% Animist | 1% Other

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter is in Sob Moei District, Mae Hong Son Province, approximately 3 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and 83 km. from Mae Sariang. It has a surface area of 316 acres (1.28 sq.km).

Background

• Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter was officially established in March 2004, following a relocation exercise from other sites which commenced in 2003. The population largely comprises families relocated from the former Mae Khong Kha Temporary Shelter, which was severely affected by flash floods in September 2002. Mae La Oon and Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelters are the most remote of the nine temporary shelters.

Governance

• The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in the nine temporary shelters.

The Mae La Oon Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Sob Moei District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in governance of Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter with support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

• A Thai Ranger Unit is stationed near Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter to monitor security.

Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities

• UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

• In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld.

As of 30 June 2019, 2,970 birth certificates have been issued in Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter.

• UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the ThaiMyanmar border.

• UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 2,372 individuals have been resettled from Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter.

• Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, no families from Mae La Oon Temporary Shelter have yet returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.