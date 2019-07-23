Thailand, Laos and Vietnam: Mekong river drought (DG ECHO, Meteorological departments, government sources, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2019)
The Meteorological Department of Thailand reported that the country is going to experience the worst drought in a decade, as average precipitation across large swaths of the country has fallen far short of the monthly average, particularly in the North and Northeastern as well as in the Central Plains - all of which are important crop growing regions. The water level of the Mekong river in the northeastern border province is only about 1.5 metres high, possibly the lowest level in almost 100 years.
In Laos, the Mekong’s water level is now slightly less than a meter, about seven metres lower than its typical height at this time of year.
In Vietnam, the Department of Water Resources, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, announced that drought condition in the north central region will continue until early August. Nearly 14,900 ha of crops are affected, accounting for nearly 3.2 percent of the total. In the south central region, about 54,400 ha will be impacted, making up 15 percent of the total. Nearly 138,800 regional households will lack water for daily use.