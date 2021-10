Thailand, Landslide in Mueang, Wang Muang, Saohai, and Chaloem Phrakiat District, Saraburi (14 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Chalermphrakiet, Muang Saraburi, Sao Hai, Wang Muang

DESCRIPTION

Saraburi Province on 13,14 October at 1:30 a.m. There was a landslide in the area of Mueang District , Pak Priew Subdistrict, Na Chang Subdistrict , Takut Subdistrict , Wang Muang District, Salangpan Sub-district, Kampran Subdistrict, Saohai District, Sub-District Sao Hai, Tambon Tha Chang , Tambon Ngew Ngam , Tambon Ton Tan , Tambon Salaree Thai , Tambon Muang Kao , T.Rengra, Ban Yang Subdistrict, Suan Dok Mai Subdistrict , Chaloem Phrakiat District, Ban Kaeng Subdistrict, a total of 32 houses affected One temple, one injured (a monk), no fatalities