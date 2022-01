Samut Prakan, Thailand

Event Date : Thu, 20 Jan 2022

**AHADID : **AHA-LS-2022-000097-THA | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 20 Jan 2022 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bang Plee

DESCRIPTION

Samut Prakan Province , on January 20, 65 at 18.00, there was a soil slide in the area of Moo 15, Bang Pla Subdistrict, Bang Phli District 25 households were affected, no injuries and deaths