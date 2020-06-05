Thailand: Integrating Agriculture in National Adaptation Plans (NAP-Ag) Programme: Experiences of integrating agriculture in sectoral and national adaptation planning processes (May 2020)

Case study: how Thailand is integrating agriculture into its climate adaptation plans

This country case study on Thailand is part of a series that describes the steps taken to formulate and implement National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), with a particular emphasis on adaptation in agriculture (including forestry, livestock and fisheries). The series aims to provide national policy makers with valuable information from colleagues and counterparts in Asia, Africa and Latin America who are on the same NAP journey to address the multiple challenges posed by climate change.

Each case study describes the contribution and lessons learnt from the UNDP–FAO Integrating Agriculture in National Adaptation Plans (NAP–Ag) programme, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) through the International Climate Initiative (IKI). The contribution of this work in achieving national and international development and climate change goals (e.g. particularly the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals) is also presented.

Where possible, the case study series aims to show the links between long-term adaptation planning/NAPs and activities supported by the NAP–Ag programme in Thailand as well as the resulting impacts. Given that the NAP–Ag programme in Thailand has been operational since 2015, it significantly contributed to the sectoral climate change response strategies outlined in the NAP and provides valuable insights into lessons learned and best practices. The preparation of this case study is based on interviews with the NAP–Ag country coordinator, representatives from the Royal Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MoAC) and the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), as well as extensive review of country reports and publications.