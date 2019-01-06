06 Jan 2019

Thailand, India - Tropical storm PABUK update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Thailand Meteorological Department, Indian Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Jan 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Storm PABUK has now passed over Thailand and is moving north northwest towards the Andaman Islands (India), where landfall as a deep depression is expected around 13:00 (UTC) today, 6 January.

  • Thai authorities (Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation) now report that 34 089 people were evacuated as a precaution to Tropical Storm PABUK, with eight southern provinces affected and almost 2 000 houses damaged. Media reports that three deaths have occurred.

  • Indian Authorities have issued a weather warning bulletin for the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea suspending all fishing in the area.

