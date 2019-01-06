Thailand, India - Tropical storm PABUK update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Thailand Meteorological Department, Indian Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2019)
Tropical Storm PABUK has now passed over Thailand and is moving north northwest towards the Andaman Islands (India), where landfall as a deep depression is expected around 13:00 (UTC) today, 6 January.
Thai authorities (Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation) now report that 34 089 people were evacuated as a precaution to Tropical Storm PABUK, with eight southern provinces affected and almost 2 000 houses damaged. Media reports that three deaths have occurred.
Indian Authorities have issued a weather warning bulletin for the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea suspending all fishing in the area.