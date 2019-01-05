05 Jan 2019

Thailand, India – Tropical Storm Pabuk Update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Thailand Meteorological Department, India Meteorological Department, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 January 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
05 Jan 2019
  • Tropical storm Pabuk made landfall on 4 January at 05.45 UTC in the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand, causing damage to houses and infrastructure, leaving up to 200 000 persons without electricity.
  • Thai authorities reported one dead and one missing person.
  • 30 000 persons had to be relocated into evacuation centres across southern provinces.
  • On 5 January, TC Pabuk was downgraded into a tropical depression as it moved into the Andaman Sea.
  • A yellow alert was issued for Andaman Islands (India), where TC Pabuk is predicted to make landfall on 6 January.
  • Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, rough seas and advises the residents to remain indoors.

