Thailand: Help continues for those impacted by typhoon

Salesian school graduates, teachers and students collaborate to provide financial support and 2,000 food bags to those impacted by typhoon

(MissionNewswire) Thailand was hit with a strong typhoon that battered the southern part of the country at the end of November. The storm brought sudden flooding and disruption to 11 provinces. Even though the water level has come down, there is still flooding and flood damage in the region with the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat affected the most.

The Salesian Saengthong Vitthaya School mobilized support from the Association of Past Pupils, the Parent-Teacher Association, and teachers and students. Working together, they contributed more than 2,000 food bags and financial support to help the villagers of Amphoe Chawang and the local community of Bo Sap. The school also gave scholarships to Don Bosco Development Training Center in Amphoe Ronphiboon.

In addition, a group of senior high school students donated financial support to the vice-governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat Province for children impacted by the typhoon. The money the students donated was earned through tutoring fees from Zoom sessions they held with younger children. Many students, even those from other provinces, were interested in receiving tutoring support.

The vice-governor was impressed by the initiative and by the students for their volunteerism and desire to help those in need. He also praised the Salesian school for encouraging volunteerism.

“Salesian schools instill the importance of giving back to one’s community so it’s no surprise that these graduates, teachers and students are helping in any way they can,” Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. “For as difficult as 2020 has been, these moments offer a ray of hope for the future. Even through challenging times of their own, young people are willing to give back and help others.”

Salesian missionaries provide education and social programs in Thailand to give poor and disadvantaged youth an opportunity for a brighter future. One of the most known programs is Don Bosco Technological College in Bangkok, which has been ensuring poor youth have access to advanced education since 1949. Education programs allow youth to gain the skills needed to find and retain stable employment. To do that successfully, the college has developed partnerships that help train youth in employment sectors that need a skilled workforce and have the jobs available to hire youth right after graduating.

Thailand has shown considerable economic growth over the last 20 years, reducing its poverty rate from 21 percent in 2000 to 10.9 percent today, according to the World Bank. Although the country has made strides in reducing poverty, improving nutrition and meeting the basic needs of its residents, inequality is still pervasive.