Thailand: Government accelerates rehabilitation of flood-affected areas

UBON RATCHATHANI (NNT) - According to a survey of damage from floods by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), there are still two districts of Ubon Ratchathani province, namely Mueang Ubon Ratchathani district and Warin Chamrap district currently facing a flood situation.

The DDPM has accelerated a survey on the impact of tropical storms "Podul" and "Kajiki" since August 29. Some 32 provinces and more than 400,000 households were affected by flash floods, landslides and windstorms. More than 35,000 houses were damaged and there were 39 deaths.

There is flooding in some lowland agricultural areas in Ubon Ratchathani province’s two districts of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani and Warin Chamrap. The DDPM has collaborated with the province, military units and related agencies to mobilize personnel, equipment, vehicles and machinery for disaster relief to help the victims, improve the situation and provide public health services covering health care and mental care.

As for the provinces in which the flood situation has improved, the relevant agencies are accelerating a survey to assess the victims’ needs for assistance and prepare a list of damage that covers all aspects including occupations, livelihoods, residences, agricultural areas, livestock and public utilities to help the victims in accordance with the regulations of the Ministry of Finance as well as repair and restore public utilities.

Information and Source

Reporter : supawadee wangsri

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th