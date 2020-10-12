Thailand, Floods, Winds, and Storms in Multiple Provinces (06:03 Oct 11 2020)

Description

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the following daily disasters situation. From the influence of a Category 2 storm (depression) together with the southwest monsoon that prevailed over the southern Andaman Sea.And the Gulf of Thailand, Thailand has heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Resulting in a flash flood situation. Flooding and windstorm from October 7, 2020 - present in 11 provinces (Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Kanchanaburi, Chainat, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan)

1,075 households have been affected with no injuries and deaths

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Kanchanaburi, Chainat, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Casualties

Affected Families: 1075

Affected Persons: 5375

Damages

Damaged houses: 1075

News Source Link

http://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-20312-disaster_news-228-1/