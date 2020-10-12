Thailand
Thailand, Floods, Winds, and Storms in Multiple Provinces (06:03 Oct 11 2020)
Description
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the following daily disasters situation. From the influence of a Category 2 storm (depression) together with the southwest monsoon that prevailed over the southern Andaman Sea.And the Gulf of Thailand, Thailand has heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Resulting in a flash flood situation. Flooding and windstorm from October 7, 2020 - present in 11 provinces (Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Kanchanaburi, Chainat, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan)
1,075 households have been affected with no injuries and deaths
Additional Data
Country: Thailand
Affected Area / Region: Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Kanchanaburi, Chainat, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan
Casualties
Affected Families: 1075
Affected Persons: 5375
Damages
Damaged houses: 1075
News Source Link
http://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-20312-disaster_news-228-1/