Thailand
Thailand - Floods, update (Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, TMD, Disaster Charter) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2021)
- Since mid-September, floods related to heavy rain have been affecting northern and central Thailand, leading to casualties.
- The Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reports on 6 October, that nine people died (six in Lopburi Province, two in Phetchabun Province and one in Chainat Province), while more than 298,900 people have been affected across 32 Provinces.
- The International Disaster Charter 734 was activated for Thailand in response to the floods.
- On 6-7 October, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over central, north-eastern, east, and southern areas of Thailand.