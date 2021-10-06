Thailand

Thailand - Floods, update (Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, TMD, Disaster Charter) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Since mid-September, floods related to heavy rain have been affecting northern and central Thailand, leading to casualties.
  • The Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reports on 6 October, that nine people died (six in Lopburi Province, two in Phetchabun Province and one in Chainat Province), while more than 298,900 people have been affected across 32 Provinces.
  • The International Disaster Charter 734 was activated for Thailand in response to the floods.
  • On 6-7 October, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over central, north-eastern, east, and southern areas of Thailand.

Related Content