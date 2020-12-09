Thailand - Floods update (FloodList, Thailand News, Bangkok News, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2020)

Since the end of November, flash floods, flooding and windstorms continue to affect the southern Provinces of Thailand, resulting in an increased number of fatalities and damage. According to media, at least 29 people have died, of which 21 individuals in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. Several areas remain flooded, and about 555,194 households have been affected across 101 districts in the 11 southern Provinces of Thailand. Locally moderate rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over southern Thailand on 9-10 December.