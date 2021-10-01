Thailand
Thailand - Floods, update (DDPM, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2021)
- Widespread floods have been affecting 31 Provinces of Thailand since late September, resulting in an increasing number of casualties and damage.
- According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) seven people have died, one is still missing and more than 229,000 have been affected.
- National authorities are providing assistance to the affected communities.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms is expected over most parts of the country.