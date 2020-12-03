Thailand
Thailand - Floods (TMD, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2020)
- Heavy rain has affected southern Thailand over the past few days leading to casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 47,939 people have been affected across 351 villages of Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and 15 houses damaged. Widespread floods have been also reported in the Provinces of Songkhla, Surat Thani and Phatthalung.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast across central and southern Thailand.