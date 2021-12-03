Thailand - Floods (TMD, DDPM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting nine Provinces in southern Thailand since 23 November, causing floods, rivers overflow and triggering flash floods.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), more than 44,300 households have been affected across the Provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Trang.