Thailand
Thailand - Floods (TMD, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2021)
- Widespread floods caused by heavy rain have affected the Provinces of Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhala (southern Thailand) in recent days.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), approximately 2,500 people have been affected.
- Additional moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast across southern Thailand.
