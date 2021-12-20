Thailand

Thailand - Floods (TMD, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 December 2021)

  • Widespread floods caused by heavy rain have affected the Provinces of Yala, Narathiwat, and Songkhala (southern Thailand) in recent days.
  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), approximately 2,500 people have been affected.
  • Additional moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast across southern Thailand.

