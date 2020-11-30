Thailand - Floods (Thai Meteorological Department, AHA Centre, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2020)

Severe weather, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms, has been affecting central and southern Thailand (particularly Kanchanaburi, Phuket, Songkhla, Singburi, Samut Sakhon Provinces, and Yala Provinces) since 21 November, triggering floods and flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports, as of 30 November, around 2,170 affected people across the aforementioned Provinces.