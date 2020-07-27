Thailand, Floods, Storms, and Winds in Multiple Regions (06:00 Jul 25 2020)

Description

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation

Public situation

1.1 Water flows, various storms, and mudslides due to the influence of the southwest monsoon which prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. The current situation has resulted in water flows, windstorm, mudslides and landslides.

1) Flood water has affected 235 Households, 1 Christian Church, 9 Roads, 2 cars, 1 wooden bridge, 8 bridges, 12 dams, 10 rai of farmland, 2 cows. The situation has been resolved in all provinces. There were no injuries and deaths.

Northern Region

Mae Hong son

Chiang Mai

Lamphun

Lampang

Tak

Phetchabun

Northeast

Nakhon Ratchasima

Loei

Central

Pathum Thani

Kanchanaburi

Eastern

Chonburi

Nakhon Si Thammarat

2) Winds and storms have affected area 139 public houses, 1 school, 4 small fishing boats, 2 cars, 1 motorcycle, and 1 death(Female, Nakhon Ratchasima province, cause of tree fall over) no injuries have been recorded. At present, the situation has been resolved in all provinces.

Northern region

Lamphun

Phitsanulok

Northeastern region

Udon Thani

Nong Bua Lamphu

Nakhon Ratchasima

Khon Kaen

Eastern region

Chonburi

Central region

Chainat

Sing Buri

Saraburi

Nonthaburi

Southern region

Krabi

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, East, Central, and Southern Regions, Thailand

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 374

Affected Persons: 1870

Damages

Damaged houses: 374

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 9 roads, 9 bridges, 12 dams

Loss of livelihood sources: 10 rai of farmland, 2 cows, 4 fishing boats