Thailand
Thailand, Floods, Storms, and Winds in Multiple Regions (06:00 Jul 25 2020)
Description
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation
- Public situation
1.1 Water flows, various storms, and mudslides due to the influence of the southwest monsoon which prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. The current situation has resulted in water flows, windstorm, mudslides and landslides.
1) Flood water has affected 235 Households, 1 Christian Church, 9 Roads, 2 cars, 1 wooden bridge, 8 bridges, 12 dams, 10 rai of farmland, 2 cows. The situation has been resolved in all provinces. There were no injuries and deaths.
Northern Region
Mae Hong son
Chiang Mai
Lamphun
Lampang
Tak
Phetchabun
Northeast
Nakhon Ratchasima
Loei
Central
Pathum Thani
Kanchanaburi
Eastern
Chonburi
Nakhon Si Thammarat
2) Winds and storms have affected area 139 public houses, 1 school, 4 small fishing boats, 2 cars, 1 motorcycle, and 1 death(Female, Nakhon Ratchasima province, cause of tree fall over) no injuries have been recorded. At present, the situation has been resolved in all provinces.
Northern region
Lamphun
Phitsanulok
Northeastern region
Udon Thani
Nong Bua Lamphu
Nakhon Ratchasima
Khon Kaen
Eastern region
- Chonburi
Central region
Chainat
Sing Buri
Saraburi
Nonthaburi
Southern region
- Krabi
Additional Data
Country: Thailand
Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, East, Central, and Southern Regions, Thailand
Casualties
Death: 1
Affected Families: 374
Affected Persons: 1870
Damages
Damaged houses: 374
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1
Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 9 roads, 9 bridges, 12 dams
Loss of livelihood sources: 10 rai of farmland, 2 cows, 4 fishing boats