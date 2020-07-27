Thailand

Thailand, Floods, Storms, and Winds in Multiple Regions (06:00 Jul 25 2020)

Description

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation

  1. Public situation

1.1 Water flows, various storms, and mudslides due to the influence of the southwest monsoon which prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. The current situation has resulted in water flows, windstorm, mudslides and landslides.

1) Flood water has affected 235 Households, 1 Christian Church, 9 Roads, 2 cars, 1 wooden bridge, 8 bridges, 12 dams, 10 rai of farmland, 2 cows. The situation has been resolved in all provinces. There were no injuries and deaths.

Northern Region

  • Mae Hong son

  • Chiang Mai

  • Lamphun

  • Lampang

  • Tak

  • Phetchabun

Northeast

  • Nakhon Ratchasima

  • Loei

Central

  • Pathum Thani

  • Kanchanaburi

Eastern

  • Chonburi

  • Nakhon Si Thammarat

2) Winds and storms have affected area 139 public houses, 1 school, 4 small fishing boats, 2 cars, 1 motorcycle, and 1 death(Female, Nakhon Ratchasima province, cause of tree fall over) no injuries have been recorded. At present, the situation has been resolved in all provinces.

Northern region

  • Lamphun

  • Phitsanulok

Northeastern region

  • Udon Thani

  • Nong Bua Lamphu

  • Nakhon Ratchasima

  • Khon Kaen

Eastern region

  • Chonburi

Central region

  • Chainat

  • Sing Buri

  • Saraburi

  • Nonthaburi

Southern region

  • Krabi

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, East, Central, and Southern Regions, Thailand

Casualties

Death: 1

Affected Families: 374

Affected Persons: 1870

Damages

Damaged houses: 374

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1

Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 9 roads, 9 bridges, 12 dams

Loss of livelihood sources: 10 rai of farmland, 2 cows, 4 fishing boats

