Thailand
Thailand - Floods in southern provinces (DG ECHO, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2020)
- 4 out of 11 southern provinces, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla remain flooded in Thailand.
- At least 691,659 people (or 32,684 families) have been affected and 3,710 displaced people have returned home.
- From 25 November until 14 December, 4,220 villages in 11 provinces were flooded and 8,489,547 livestock were affected.
