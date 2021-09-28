Thailand - Floods (PWA, TMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2021)

Since 23 September, flooding caused by heavy rain has been affecting 30 Provinces of Thailand, resulting in casualties.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (PWA), the most hit areas include the Provinces of Lop Buri (central Thailand) and Phetchabun (north-central Thailand) where six people have died and two others are missing. Up to 71,093 households have been affected by flooding across the 30 Provinces.