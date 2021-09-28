Thailand

Thailand - Floods (PWA, TMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2021)

  • Since 23 September, flooding caused by heavy rain has been affecting 30 Provinces of Thailand, resulting in casualties.

  • According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (PWA), the most hit areas include the Provinces of Lop Buri (central Thailand) and Phetchabun (north-central Thailand) where six people have died and two others are missing. Up to 71,093 households have been affected by flooding across the 30 Provinces.

  • On 28 September, flood warnings have been issued for residents in Ubon Ratchathani Province, due to the increasing water levels of Mun River, which has reached up to 7 m in Mueang Ubon Ratchathani District. Light to moderate rain is forecast over most of Thailand on 28-29 September.

