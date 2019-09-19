19 Sep 2019

Thailand - Floods (GDACS, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Following Tropical Storm PODUL and Tropical Depression KAJIKI's passage, widespread floods have affected 32 Thai provinces since the end of August. Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Roi Et, and Sisaket Provinces are the most affected and still in critical conditions.
  • According to media reports, as of 19 September, 33 people are confirmed dead, 23,000 have been evacuated and 418,000 affected. At least 4,000 houses and 325,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed.
  • The authorities have deployed rescue and emergency teams to help the affected population. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over northern, north-eastern and upper central provinces.

