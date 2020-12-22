Thailand - Floods and landslides in southern provinces (DG ECHO, Government of Thailand, FloodList, TMD, AHA Center) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2020)

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that the strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand caused further heavy rain and strong wind in southern provinces since 16 December.

As of 21 December, over 139,000 people were affected in total. The most affected province is Narathiwat, where 28,836 households impacted, followed by Pattani (2,304 households) and Yala provinces (863 households). More than 400 people in Narathiwat have been evacuated and moved to evacuation centres. One fatality reported in Yala province after a landslide.