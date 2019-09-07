Thailand: Floods and Landslides - Information bulletin no. 1

The situation

On 29 August 2019, Tropical Storm (TS) Podul crossed into north-east and northern Thailand bringing rainfall and winds causing flash flooding and landslides affecting 32 provinces namely Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphoom, Chiang Mai, Chumporn, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Loei, Lumpang, Mae Hong Son, Maha Sarakham, Mukdaharn, Nakorn Phanom, Nan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Petchaboon, Phitsanulok, Pichit, Pracheenburi, Prae, Ranong, RoiEt, Sakon Nakorn, Srakeo, Sri Saket, Sukhothai, Surin, Trad, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Utaradit and Yasothorn). As of publication of this bulletin, 147 districts, 581 sub-districts, 3,142 villages, five (5) municipalities, and 11 communities are affected.

According to the Thai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), approximately 158,028 households have been affected, and 19 deaths reported (of 6 September 2019); however, assessments are ongoing. The catastrophe causing damages to infrastructure and assets, including 3,818 houses, 439 schools and 57 health facilities damaged; 1,503,367 rai (equivalent to 240,538 hectares) of crops inundated, 1,065 prawn farms, 16,577 fish farms, and 814,816 livestock (cattle, goats, pigs and poultry) affected. There is only partial access possible in six affected provinces as roads are damaged and/or submerged.

The Government of Thailand has announced emergency assistance plans in 14 provinces; and is continuing to conduct evacuations in 10 provinces (Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Petchaboon, Phitsanulok Pichit, Roi-Et, Sri Saket, Sukhothai, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothorn). The emergency assistance includes evacuations, setting up disaster relief shelters, as well as provision of food and drinking water.

There are concerns that the situation will be exacerbated by the impact of Tropical Storm Kajiki which entered Thailand on 3 September 2019; and has brought more rains in six provinces (Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Loei, Lumpang, Ubon Ratchathani and Uttaradit).