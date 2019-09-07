07 Sep 2019

Thailand: Floods and Landslides - Information bulletin no. 1

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 07 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.24 MB)

The situation 　　

On 29 August 2019, Tropical Storm (TS) Podul crossed into north-east and northern Thailand bringing rainfall and winds causing flash flooding and landslides affecting 32 provinces namely Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphoom, Chiang Mai, Chumporn, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Loei, Lumpang, Mae Hong Son, Maha Sarakham, Mukdaharn, Nakorn Phanom, Nan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Petchaboon, Phitsanulok, Pichit, Pracheenburi, Prae, Ranong, RoiEt, Sakon Nakorn, Srakeo, Sri Saket, Sukhothai, Surin, Trad, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Utaradit and Yasothorn). As of publication of this bulletin, 147 districts, 581 sub-districts, 3,142 villages, five (5) municipalities, and 11 communities are affected.

According to the Thai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), approximately 158,028 households have been affected, and 19 deaths reported (of 6 September 2019); however, assessments are ongoing. The catastrophe causing damages to infrastructure and assets, including 3,818 houses, 439 schools and 57 health facilities damaged; 1,503,367 rai (equivalent to 240,538 hectares) of crops inundated, 1,065 prawn farms, 16,577 fish farms, and 814,816 livestock (cattle, goats, pigs and poultry) affected. There is only partial access possible in six affected provinces as roads are damaged and/or submerged. 　　

The Government of Thailand has announced emergency assistance plans in 14 provinces; and is continuing to conduct evacuations in 10 provinces (Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Petchaboon, Phitsanulok Pichit, Roi-Et, Sri Saket, Sukhothai, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothorn). The emergency assistance includes evacuations, setting up disaster relief shelters, as well as provision of food and drinking water. 　　

There are concerns that the situation will be exacerbated by the impact of Tropical Storm Kajiki which entered Thailand on 3 September 2019; and has brought more rains in six provinces (Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Loei, Lumpang, Ubon Ratchathani and Uttaradit).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.