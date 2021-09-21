Thailand - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO Partners, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2021)

Torrential rain in three consecutive weeks has caused flash floods and landslides in 14 provinces of Thailand.

15,620 households, 78,100 people in 14 provinces namely, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Ayutthaya Nakhon Si Thammarat have been affected according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. As of 20 September, no injuries or deaths have been reported.