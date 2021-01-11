Thailand

Thailand - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, AHA Centre, NOAA-CPC, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2021)

  • Widespread floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have affected 4 provinces in southern Thailand (Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani) over the past week, resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance, AHA Centre and media reports, 3 people have died, one person is missing, 397 people have been evacuated and 58,497 households affected.

  • The risk of flooding in Pattani and Narathiwat remains a worry, although water levels in Yala were stable, while in

  • Songkhla the floodwater is currently receding. Provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, DDPM and military provide initial relief items.

  • On 11-12 January, moderate rain is forecast across southern Thailand.

