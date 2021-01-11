Thailand - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, AHA Centre, NOAA-CPC, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 January 2021)

Widespread floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have affected 4 provinces in southern Thailand (Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani) over the past week, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance, AHA Centre and media reports, 3 people have died, one person is missing, 397 people have been evacuated and 58,497 households affected.

The risk of flooding in Pattani and Narathiwat remains a worry, although water levels in Yala were stable, while in

Songkhla the floodwater is currently receding. Provincial Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, DDPM and military provide initial relief items.