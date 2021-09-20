Thailand
Thailand - Floods and landslides ( ADINet, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2021)
Heavy rain has been affecting 14 Provinces of Thailand, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties. The affected Provinces are Chaiyaphum, Chanthaburi, Chiang Mai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sukhothai and Tak.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 78,000 people have been affected.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over the country.