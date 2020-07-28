Thailand
Thailand - Floods (AHA Centre, TMD, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2020)
- Since 22 July, heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms have been affecting northern, northeastern, central, and eastern Provinces of the country due to the influence of the Southwest Monsoon, triggering floods, mud and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The AHA Centre reports, as of 27 July, one fatality in Nakhon Ratchasima Province (northeastern Thailand), as well as 1,870 affected people, 374 damaged roads, 9 damaged bridges and 12 damaged dams across 19 Provinces.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most of the country, except over the central Provinces. Locally very heavy rain is forecast over the far south and over the northern Provinces.