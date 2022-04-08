Thailand - Floods ( AHA Centre, TMD) (ECHO daily Flash of 8 April 2022)

Since 5 April, heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting five Provinces in southern Thailand (Narathiwat, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, and Chumphon) causing widespread floods and flash floods. According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), approximately 108,500 people have been affected across 14 Districts of the Provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani. Moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast across most parts of southern Thailand.