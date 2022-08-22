Thailand - Floods (ADINet, TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

Since mid-August, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been affecting 19 provinces of Thailand, affecting more than 63,100 people, as reported by the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet).
Authorities started operations for water releases from the Chao Phraya Dam in Sapphaya District (Chai Nat Province, central Thailand), and communities located close to the Chao Phraya and Noi Rivers have been advised to evacuate.
As of 22 August, the flood situation persists across eight provinces in Thailand (Mukdahan, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Mahasarakham, Prachinburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya).
On 22-23 August, heavy to locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern, eastern and south-western Thailand.