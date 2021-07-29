Thailand

Thailand - Floods (ADINet, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)

  • Heavy rainfall has been affecting several districts of Tak Province (north-west Thailand) since 27 July.
  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADInet), 1,020 people have been affected by floods across the Districts of Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Phop Phra and Tha Song Yang.
  • Moderate to heavy rain is forecast across Tak Province over the next 24 hours.

